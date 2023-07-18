Pramila Jayapal Called Israel a “Racist State”

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called Israel a “racist state.” She has since attempted to walk her statement back.

Her words are clear as day. “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state. That the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible.”

Her attempts to walk her statement back have been unsuccessful, and the Democratic Party has distanced itself from her. “Israel is not a racist state,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Minority Whip Katherine Clark, (D-Mass.), and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement.

“As House Democratic leaders, we strongly support Israel’s right to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people. We are also firmly committed to a robust two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinian people can live side by side in peace and prosperity,” the trio continued. “Certainly, there are individual members of the current Israeli governing coalition with whom we strongly disagree.”

This was not the only response from the democrats to Jayapal’s statement. 40 House Democrats signed a statement condemning Jayapal’s comments.

Obviously, the GOP responded as well.

