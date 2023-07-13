Join the Biggest Ice Cream Social for Charity in Indianapolis!

Get ready for the most massive ice cream social that Indianapolis has ever seen! Moose Tracks Ice Cream is proud to present the 10,000 Scoop Challenge.

On Thursday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moose Tracks will be serving up a whopping 10,000 scoops of their delicious Original Moose Tracks Ice Cream. The location? The southeast quadrant of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

Who benefits from the Social?

Here’s the best part: each scoop of dessert served will contribute $1 to The Salvation Army, with the goal of raising an impressive $10,000 in just four hours. This event benefits The Salvation Army of Central Indiana’s Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center. It’s a delicious extravaganza that supports vital community initiatives—a truly sweet way to give back to the place we all call home.

The aim is to have 10,000 attendees join, helping to reach the donation goal. Also, Moose Tracks are celebrating their 50th event this summer, marking $500,000 raised for local charities across the nation.

All in all, this event is family friendly. Stop by for free ice cream, games and a few surprise local celebrities!

What is Moose Tracks Ice Cream?

Original Moose Tracks is the unmistakable combination of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and famous Moose Tracks Fudge.

Remember, mark your calendars for the 10,000 Scoop Challenge on July 27, and be a part of this incredible frozen social. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to indulge in tasty treats while supporting a great cause. Together, let’s make this event a resounding success!

WHERE: 1 Monument Circle (On the southeast quadrant)

WHEN: Thursday, July 27-11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHO:

Celebrity guest scoopers

Representatives from Moose Tracks

Tracks, the Moose Tracks mascot

Representatives from The Salvation Army of Central Indiana’s Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center

WHAT: