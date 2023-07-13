Listen Live
Local News

Funeral Arrangements Set for John Durm

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A funeral to honor Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm is scheduled for Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The funeral will be Monday at 11 am. Durm’s family is urging anyone who attends to show up at least an hour early.

Prior to that, there will be a public viewing for Durm at the Scottish Rite Cathedral from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. That is located at 650 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Donations in memory of Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s donation page.

Investigators say Durm was killed after being attacked by an inmate who also stole a jail wagon. That inmate, Orlando Mitchell, is being moved to an Indiana Department of Correction facility.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close