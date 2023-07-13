Funeral Arrangements Set for John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS–A funeral to honor Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm is scheduled for Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The funeral will be Monday at 11 am. Durm’s family is urging anyone who attends to show up at least an hour early.

Prior to that, there will be a public viewing for Durm at the Scottish Rite Cathedral from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. That is located at 650 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Donations in memory of Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s donation page.

Investigators say Durm was killed after being attacked by an inmate who also stole a jail wagon. That inmate, Orlando Mitchell, is being moved to an Indiana Department of Correction facility.