Local News

Orlando Mitchell Will Go to Indiana Department of Correction

Published on July 13, 2023

Murder suspect Orlando Mitchell

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / Indianapolis Metro Police

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A judge approved a request Wednesday to move inmate Orlando Mitchell to an Indiana Department of Correction facility.

Police say Mitchell strangled Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm with his handcuffs Monday before stealing a prison vehicle.  The man was already in custody for the 2022 murder of Krystal Walton.

At this time, Mitchell is being held at the Johnson County Jail.  Sheriff Kerry Forestal says he is a risk to others.

It is not clear when he will be moved.

