Orlando Mitchell Will Go to Indiana Department of Correction

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A judge approved a request Wednesday to move inmate Orlando Mitchell to an Indiana Department of Correction facility.
Police say Mitchell strangled Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm with his handcuffs Monday before stealing a prison vehicle. The man was already in custody for the 2022 murder of Krystal Walton.
At this time, Mitchell is being held at the Johnson County Jail. Sheriff Kerry Forestal says he is a risk to others.
It is not clear when he will be moved.
-
Aurora Borealis: dancing waves of remarkable light in Indiana this week
-
Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured
-
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night
-
Broad Ripple Village Association sends letter to Mayor asking to make Broad Ripple Avenue a Gun Free Zone
-
Court Docs: Abby & Libby's Cause of Death, Allen Admits to Murders, More