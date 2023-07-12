Farm Aid Returning to Indiana For the First Time in Over 20 Years

It’s been a long time coming.

For the first time since 2001, the Willie Nelson-founded Farm Aid Festival is returning to Indiana in September.

The festival will take place at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on September 23rd with a bill that includes board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price alongside Bob Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid. Ticket sales begin Saturday, July 15.

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food,” said Mellencamp, a Farm Aid co-founder.

In addition to the performances, attendees will find local flavors at Farm Aid’s Homegrown Concessions, a fresh menu featuring ingredients produced by family farmers. They’ll also encounter hands-on exhibits about soil, water, energy, food and farming.

Indiana previously hosted Farm Aid IV at the Hoosier Dome in 1990 and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America just weeks after 9/11.