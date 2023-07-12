Casey DeSantis Reaches Conservative Parents with New Campaign Ad

It’s been debated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presidential campaign has been off to a rocky start. DeSantis made the official announcement via Twitter which included technical difficulties and confused users. Despite the Governor’s campaign raising $8 million in donations in its first day, donations have slowed significantly since.

Someone who has been pulling a lot of traction for DeSantis 2024, is the first lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis. The wife of DeSantis has been traveling to swing states around the country for rallies targeting a very specific group of voters; the moms.

Casey DeSantis posted a campaign video late last week encouraging parents and moms who are worried about their children’s education and safety. In the video she references everything from CRT to transmen competing in women’s sports.

The internet has since dubbed Mrs. DeSantis as “America’s Karen.” However, the Governor takes this nickname as a compliment telling Fox Business, ““My wife is an incredibly strong first lady of Florida, a fantastic mother and a great wife, and that threatens the left so she and I kind of shrug it off because we know it just shows they view her as a threat.”

Hammer agrees that the left sees Casey as a threat. In fact, he believes she could boost a major voting demographic in favor of DeSantis.

“It feels like right now, Casey is the one that is keeping the DeSantis campaign afloat… what she’s doing right now is she is hitting all the areas Donald Trump struggles with: suburban women, moms, people who are concerned about what’s happening with their children… I think that’s a strong ad, going at an area where Donald Trump could be vulnerable.”