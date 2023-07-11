Inmate Accused in Deputy’s Death is the Same Man Charged with Killing His Child’s Mother

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The man accused of assaulting Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm Monday is the same man charged with the murder of his child’s mother.

Orlando Mitchell, 34, was arrested in September 2022 for the murder of Krystal Walton. Investigators say Mitchell pulled up to Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes and shot Walton with a rifle. The shooting happened right in front of several witnesses, including children being dropped off at the day care.

Mitchell was tracked down by police and was ordered to drop the rifle, which he did not. He was shot by two Indianapolis Metro Police officers.

Orlando Mitchell is the inmate accused of assaulting Deputy Durm Monday during a transfer. Police say Mitchell was being brought back to the Marion County Jail after a hospital visit when he attacked Durm and stole the jail wagon, which eventually crashed on the southeast side of Indy.

Deputy John Durm, a 38-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, died from his injuries Monday. Mitchell was also hurt Monday, and a few more deputies were slightly hurt while trying to take him into custody.

Deputy Durm is the third Indiana police officer to die on the job in the last two weeks.

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was hit and killed by a suspect in late June and Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was killed in a shootout last week.

Orlando Mitchell will be placed under arrest for Durm’s murder, once he’s released from the hospital.