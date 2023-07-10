No Laws Broken in 15-Year-Old Student’s Drowning

WHITELAND, Ind. — You may remember Alaina Dildine, the 15-year-old girl who had a seizure and drowned while swimming during her P.E. class on May 16th.
Now, prosecutors have determined that school employees did not break any laws in regard to her death.
According to a Monday statement, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office do not believe school employees committed any illegal acts, though the girl went unnoticed underwater for nearly an hour.
Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said it is up to the civil justice system “to determine whether any negligence on behalf of school officials contributed to this tragedy.”
-
Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Court Docs: Abby & Libby's Cause of Death, Allen Admits to Murders, More
-
Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured
-
The Savannah Bananas Bring "Banana Ball" to Indianapolis
-
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night
-
Broad Ripple Village Association sends letter to Mayor asking to make Broad Ripple Avenue a Gun Free Zone