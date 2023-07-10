No Laws Broken in 15-Year-Old Student’s Drowning

WHITELAND, Ind. — You may remember Alaina Dildine, the 15-year-old girl who had a seizure and drowned while swimming during her P.E. class on May 16th.

Now, prosecutors have determined that school employees did not break any laws in regard to her death.

According to a Monday statement, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office do not believe school employees committed any illegal acts, though the girl went unnoticed underwater for nearly an hour.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said it is up to the civil justice system “to determine whether any negligence on behalf of school officials contributed to this tragedy.”