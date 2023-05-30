Listen Live
Whiteland Student’s Cause of Death Revealed

Published on May 30, 2023

Whiteland Community High School

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner has found the cause and manner of death of 15-year-old Alaina Dildine, who died at a pool in Whiteland Community High School earlier this month.

The coroner says the cause of death was drowning following a seizure. The manner of death was accidental.

The school administration says Dildine drowned in the school swimming pool back on May 16th during a physical education class. The school believes she went under a divider in the pool.

Both a lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck during P.E. class.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to honor Dildine.

