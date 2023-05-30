Whiteland Student’s Cause of Death Revealed

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner has found the cause and manner of death of 15-year-old Alaina Dildine, who died at a pool in Whiteland Community High School earlier this month.
The coroner says the cause of death was drowning following a seizure. The manner of death was accidental.
The school administration says Dildine drowned in the school swimming pool back on May 16th during a physical education class. The school believes she went under a divider in the pool.
Both a lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck during P.E. class.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to honor Dildine.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Supreme Court Refuses to Block Assault Weapon Bans
-
Female Drivers in the Indy 500
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Nebraska State Senator Loses her Mind
-
Senator John Fetterman's Transcripts have been Edited
-
$50 to Park at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers is not Discrimination
-
Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy's Northeast Side