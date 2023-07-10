Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill Launches Gubernatorial Bid

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General, as well as a former Elkhart prosecutor, announced Monday that he will be running for governor in the Republican primary.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the 62-year-old said “Hoosiers are hungry for flesh, conservative leadership. I look forward to the coming weeks as we share our message with Hoosiers up and down Indiana!”

Hill joins three other candidates in the Republican primary who have announced their intention to run for Indiana Governor. This includes Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana; Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor; and Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Hill was elected as Indiana’s 43rd attorney general in 2016. Prior to serving as attorney general, he spent 14 years as the prosecutor in Elkhart county.

Hill lost the 2020 Republican attorney general nomination for reelection to Todd Rokita, who took office in January 2021.