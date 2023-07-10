Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill Launches Gubernatorial Bid

Published on July 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

State Attorney Generals Announce The Launch Of An Antitrust Investigation Into Large Tech Companies

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General, as well as a former Elkhart prosecutor, announced Monday that he will be running for governor in the Republican primary.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the 62-year-old said “Hoosiers are hungry for flesh, conservative leadership. I look forward to the coming weeks as we share our message with Hoosiers up and down Indiana!”

Hill joins three other candidates in the Republican primary who have announced their intention to run for Indiana Governor. This includes Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana; Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor; and Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Hill was elected as Indiana’s 43rd attorney general in 2016. Prior to serving as attorney general, he spent 14 years as the prosecutor in Elkhart county.

Hill lost the 2020 Republican attorney general nomination for reelection to Todd Rokita, who took office in January 2021.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close