Mayor Hogsett’s Gun Control Vote Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — You’ve probably heard about the gun control proposals laid out by the mayor of Indianapolis. Those proposals will be up for a vote tonight.

The Indianapolis City-County Council will vote Monday night on Mayor Joe Hogsett’s gun control ordinances, which include banning the sale of AR-15 style rifles, raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21, and eliminating permitless carry. All of these proposed ordinances are specific to Marion County.

Critics say Hogsett’s proposals are completely unenforceable and violate the state’s Firearm Preemption Act. Even if the city-council approves the ordinances, they can’t be enforced.

“I’m not an attorney, but I have been doing this for quite awhile. I believe your city commission or city council is about to violate preemption, even though that law does not take effect,” said Lee Williams, Investigative Editor for the 2nd Amendment Foundation on WISH-TV.

Williams believes Hogsett’s office is using this as a misdirection to keep Hoosiers from focusing on violent crime in Indianapolis.

Hogsett has defended the proposals, even if they cannot be enforced, “we’re not protesting anything. We’re putting in place ordinances that I think speak loudly about what leadership in Indianapolis would like to see the Indiana General Assembly will allow us to do.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett put forth the proposals last month.