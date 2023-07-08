NWS: Expect Showers and Storms This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — As you can probably already tell, you should expect some showers and storms this weekend, especially Saturday.

The biggest risks Saturday morning are heavy rain and localized flooding. For the afternoon, there is a low chance of severe weather, possibly featuring strong winds and hail.

While Sunday is expected to be sunnier and warm, there could still be some light rainfall in the afternoon. More showers and storms are expected later in the work week, especially Wednesday through Friday.

Continue monitoring the weather in your area at weather.gov.