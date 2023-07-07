Funeral Held for Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith

GREENWOOD, Ind. – His funeral was held at the church he and his wife attended. Hundreds of friends, family, and colleagues gathered at Emmanuel Church in Greenwood Friday morning to remember Aaron Smith, who was killed in the line of duty during a police chase June 28.

“Tropper Smith’s passing is a stinging reminder of all the risks those who wear the uniform are willing, and even wantingly, making for us every minute of the day,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Smith also served in the military as a member of the Indiana National Guard. “This loss is made even more profound,” said Major General Dale Lyles, Commander of the Indiana National Guard. “As not only did Sergeant Smith swear an oath to protect and defend this country, but he swore a dual oath to protect and defend the citizens of this great state.”

Smith is a native of Whiteland and 2008 graduate of Whiteland High School. He joined the Army National Guard in 2011 before becoming and Indiana State Trooper. He and his wife lived in Franklin.

Smith will receive both police and military honors. He’ll be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetary Friday afternoon.