How You Can Celebrate Indiana’s Basketball Tradition at the State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS–Executives with the Indiana State Fair said this morning that there will be multiple interactive experiences and exhibits that will pay homage to Indiana’s rich basketball history.
“Indiana is truly the state that grew the game, and we are excited to celebrate our unmatched basketball history with Hoosiers this summer at our beloved State Fair,” said Rick Fuson, Indiana Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer.
Among the other things, you’ll be able to see Gene Hackman’s car from the movie “Hoosiers” on display along with 18 unique basketball stories. There will also be an augmented reality experience.
Here’s a full list of custom experiences you can expect:
HOOPFEST Outdoor Amusement Park
Including full size regulation court with tournaments, kids camps, coaches chats, etc
Pacers Sports & Entertainment Immersive Exhibit
Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy, in partnership with Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Experience
1951 Chevy, Gene Hackman’s car from movie HOOSIERS on display
18 Basketball Stories curated for 18 days of the Indiana State Fair
Celebrating the people, the places and the purpose of the Game!
The Evolution of the Game Exhibit
The 6th Man Exhibit: Agriculture & Basketball
Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Indiana’s Historical High School Gyms
From Trees to Tip-Off Attraction: Indiana Hardwoods & the Game
Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball Exhibit with the Indiana Historical Society
Cultural art installations celebrations basketball
Including sneaker & custom Backboard Art installation
The State Fair runs from July 28 to August 20 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesday during that time.
