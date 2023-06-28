AES Customers Could Pay More Next Year

STATEWIDE — If you are an AES Indiana customer, you might notice an increase in your monthly utility costs next year.

A press release Wednesday noted that a rate increase would help “meet future reliability and customer needs.”

The company cites recent inflation, “enhancements to customer systems,” and its vegetation management plan as some reasons for the proposed increase.

If the new rate is approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, your new monthly bill could be about $17 higher. That being said, you wouldn’t see that change until next summer.

AES Indiana President and CEO Kristina Lund says, “Through this rate review request, we are making meaningful changes and improvements that will provide significant benefits to our customers, including new technology offerings and investments in our infrastructure….”

Even with a $17 increase, AES Indiana says its customers should still be saving money, compared to customers of other utility companies. If you would like to see how your bill could change, click here.