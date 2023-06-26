Access Free HIV Testing Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day, and businesses and organizations around Indianapolis will be administering free tests throughout the day.

The Marion County Public Health Department will be offering free HIV testing at two Walgreens stores. The Health Department will also answer questions about HIV and provide information about prevention/treatment options.

If you would like to take advantage of the MCPHD’s free testing, head to the Walgreens stores on North Meridian Street or Kessler Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Another local organization will provide testing at four locations Tuesday.

The Damien Center will be setting up at the Center on North Arsenal Avenue, the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside on East 38th Street, and two Walgreens stores. Continue reading for testing hours.

Damien Center Testing Hours:

Damien Center, 26 North Arsenal Avenue: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Damien Center at CAFE, 8902 East 38th Street: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Walgreens, 6745 East Southport Road: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walgreens, 445 East Epler Avenue: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other Walgreens stores around the state will be testing anyone interested in knowing their status Tuesday. Find a store location near your here.

HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, attacks the immune system of those infected. In some cases, HIV can progress into AIDS, which often proves fatal.

The virus is commonly spread through sexual intercourse, but it can also be passed from mothers to their babies or through contaminated blood or needles, among other ways. Learn more here.

Over time, though, numerous medical advancements have been made. Now, there are a variety of products available that can help manage the virus.