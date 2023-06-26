New Website Open to Report Child Abuse

STATEWIDE — If you fear a child might be sexually abused, there’s a new resource you can use to let investigators know.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) now has its own website, where you can file reports if you believe something is happening to a child.

Indiana State Police oversee the task force, which is made up of over 50 law enforcement agencies, from local to state to federal.

The website allows you to connect with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and you can check out an up-to-date sex offender registry.

Since the Indiana ICAC Task Force was created in 2005, there has been a significant increase in reports filed concerning online sexual exploitation related to children, especially with the rise of social media and online gaming messaging.

In 2022, the Indiana ICAC received over 14,000 cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which help investigators open cases and begin the process of bringing child abusers to justice.