The Submarine Imploded

The submarine that went on a voyage deep into the Atlantic Ocean to see the famed sunken Titanic imploded at the start of the journey.

The Titan, the name of the submarine that went to see the Titanic, lost contact with its surface vessel an hour and 45 minutes into its decent to the bottom of the ocean.

The U.S. Navy detected what may have been an implosion within hours of the Titan descending into the ocean to visit the Titanic wreckage.

The Navy began listening for the Titan immediately after the vessel lost communication with its surface vessel Sunday morning.

A Navy official said they used a top-secret acoustic detection system picked sounds that were consistent with either an explosion or an implosion near where the Titan was found on Thursday.

Reporting on the missing sub continued anyway, despite the Navy having this information. A lot of people have asked why this was not reported sooner.

The Navy responded by saying that they did not consider the data to be definitive, but they did share the information with the Coast Guard.

