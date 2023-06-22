Coast Guard: All 5 Members of the OceanGate Titan Believed to Be Dead

NATIONWIDE — The United States Coast Guard confirms parts of the OceanGate Titan submersible, which went missing Sunday while on its way to view the Titanic wreckage, have been found near the official search area.

Communication was lost with the Titan within two hours of it’s trip to the Titanic, which lays at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger says parts of the missing Titan were found about 16-hundred-feet from the bow of the Titanic. He says there must have been some sort of “catastrophic failure” resulting in the implosion of the craft.

Official details on the submersible’s final moments will come after an investigation.

All five members onboard the Titan are presumed dead.