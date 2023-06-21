Police Say Man Arrested After Waving Gun at Driver on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly waving a handgun at another driver during a road rage on I-70, Indiana State Police say.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, ISP dispatch received a 911 call reporting a road rage encounter in which one of the people involved was said to have waved a handgun at another driver, a release said Wednesday.

Troopers met with the threatened driver and started their investigation.

During the investigation, troopers viewed a recording of the incident that was captured on a privately owned vehicle video system, which helped identify a suspect and their vehicle.

Troopers located the suspect, 50-year-old Louis Halsey Jr., at his home and began speaking with him. After examining evidence discovered by troopers, Halsey was arrested on probable cause of intimidation and false informing.

Halsey on Wednesday was being held at the Marion County jail.

“The willingness for someone to be forthcoming with video evidence in a case like this, or any criminal case, is vitally important and immensely assists law enforcement with holding people accountable for criminal activity,” said Bill Dalton, ISP Indianapolis District investigative commander and first sergeant.