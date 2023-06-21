Third Slate of Free Indiana State Fair Concerts Announced

INDIANAPOLIS–Three Dog Night and Quiet Riot are just two of the bands announced as being part of the third slate of free concerts this year at the Indiana State Fair.

Other newly announced artists include Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton, the Christian rock band Skillet, Breland, and Noel Torres, the featured artist for Latino Fest.

The dates for their performances are as follows:

-Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton (July 29)

-Quiet Riot (August 5)

-Three Dog Night (August 9)

-Skillet (August 13)

-Noel Torres (August 17)

-Breland (August 19)

As for the full look at the free concert schedule so far:

-Clint Black – Friday, July 28 (opening day)

-Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton – Saturday, July 29

-Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30 (11 a.m. & 2 p.m.)

-Home Free – Sunday, July 30 (7:30 p.m.)

-Keith Sweat – Wednesday, Aug. 2

-Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow – Thursday, Aug. 3

-STYX – Friday, Aug. 4

-Quiet Riot – Saturday, Aug. 5

-TobyMac – Sunday, Aug. 6

-Three Dog Night – Wednesday, Aug. 9

-Gin Blossoms – Friday, Aug. 11

-THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, Aug. 12

-Skillet – Sunday, Aug. 13

-Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union

-Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 16

-Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel

-Torres – Thursday, Aug. 17

-Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, Aug. 18

-Breland – Saturday, Aug. 19

-Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, Aug. 20

The State Fair runs from July 28 through August 20 and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays during that time.