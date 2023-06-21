I-465 Eastbound To Reopen Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the city’s southwest side on Thursday.

INDOT closed eastbound I-465 from I-65 on the south side to the I-70 interchange near Indianapolis International Airport on June 2 as part of the I-69 Finish Line Project.

Opening EB I-465 will be staged and is expected to take some time, INDOT says. Ramps will be opened in sequence, beginning with I-65 and ending with I-70.

INDOT expects all travel lanes and ramps along EB I-465 to reopen ahead of Thursday morning rush hour.

You are still urged to watch out for road workers and changing traffic patterns as crews move barrels and remove barricades.

Upcoming Westbound Closures

All westbound lanes and ramps of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 will close on or after July 7.

INDOT says workers will be working on additional lanes, retaining walls, drainage structures, and perform bridge rehabilitation.

The lanes are supposed to reopen on or around July 29.