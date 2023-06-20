Couple Charged with December, 2020 Arson

INDIANAPOLIS — A Boone County couple have been charged for an arson that happened nearly three years ago.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says a fire was set to a house on West 93rd Street back on December 10th, 2020. Neighbors spotted a white car outside of the house right as the fire started to spread through the first floor. That car drove off and crashed into a sign.
Witnesses were able to get part of the license plate number, which traced back to Leslee Pettit-Myers, 51. Her husband Michael G. Myers, 49, apparently took the car to Louisville, Kentucky to get repair work done.
The car is a Tesla, and stored crash data from that night, which matched what witnesses told police. Cell phone records also put Pettit-Myers in the area.
Police say the house that was set on fire used to belong to Pettit-Myers’ parents. The owner of the house said he and Pettit-Myers had been in a few arguments over the process of selling the house after her mother passed away in 2018.
Leslee Pettit-Myers has been charged with felony arson and leaving the scene of an accident.
Michael Myers was charged with obstruction of justice.
-
Joe Biden and John Fetterman Aren't Okay
-
4 Indianapolis suburbs ranked as best in the nation
-
A County in Wisconsin Wants to Mutilate Children
-
Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, and roll back Constitutional Carry
-
3 Arrested After Kidnapping, Beating, Leaving 19-Year-Old in Barn
-
Teachers are Continuing to Ignore Parents and Laws
-
According to Document FD-1023 Joe Biden Took a $5 Million Bribe
-
Vigo Co. Tourism Director Says Terre Haute Lost Out Due to ISU Not Hosting NCAA Super Regional