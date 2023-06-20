Listen Live
Couple Charged with December, 2020 Arson

Published on June 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A Boone County couple have been charged for an arson that happened nearly three years ago.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says a fire was set to a house on West 93rd Street back on December 10th, 2020. Neighbors spotted a white car outside of the house right as the fire started to spread through the first floor. That car drove off and crashed into a sign.

Witnesses were able to get part of the license plate number, which traced back to Leslee Pettit-Myers, 51. Her husband Michael G. Myers, 49, apparently took the car to Louisville, Kentucky to get repair work done.

The car is a Tesla, and stored crash data from that night, which matched what witnesses told police. Cell phone records also put Pettit-Myers in the area.

Police say the house that was set on fire used to belong to Pettit-Myers’ parents. The owner of the house said he and Pettit-Myers had been in a few arguments over the process of selling the house after her mother passed away in 2018.

Leslee Pettit-Myers has been charged with felony arson and leaving the scene of an accident.

Michael Myers was charged with obstruction of justice.

