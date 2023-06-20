Listen Live
Indiana Gas Taxes Increase for Fifth Straight Month

Published on June 20, 2023

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station

Source: (Photo: stefanamer/Getty Images)

STATEWIDE–For the fifth straight month, the gasoline use tax in Indiana is increasing. This time it is going up to 20.5 cents a gallon beginning July 1st.

The use tax is a 7% tax based on the average cost of gasoline in the previous month.

The gasoline excise tax is going up a penny to 34 cents per gallon. That increase is automatic and happens every year under state law. State Republican lawmakers approved extending the annual once-cent increase this spring. That increase will continue through 2027.

On July 1st, people in Indiana pay 72.9 cents per gallon in combined state and federal taxes on gasoline.

 

