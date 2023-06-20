Indiana Gas Taxes Increase for Fifth Straight Month

STATEWIDE–For the fifth straight month, the gasoline use tax in Indiana is increasing. This time it is going up to 20.5 cents a gallon beginning July 1st.
The use tax is a 7% tax based on the average cost of gasoline in the previous month.
The gasoline excise tax is going up a penny to 34 cents per gallon. That increase is automatic and happens every year under state law. State Republican lawmakers approved extending the annual once-cent increase this spring. That increase will continue through 2027.
On July 1st, people in Indiana pay 72.9 cents per gallon in combined state and federal taxes on gasoline.
-
Joe Biden and John Fetterman Aren't Okay
-
4 Indianapolis suburbs ranked as best in the nation
-
A County in Wisconsin Wants to Mutilate Children
-
Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, and roll back Constitutional Carry
-
3 Arrested After Kidnapping, Beating, Leaving 19-Year-Old in Barn
-
According to Document FD-1023 Joe Biden Took a $5 Million Bribe
-
Vigo Co. Tourism Director Says Terre Haute Lost Out Due to ISU Not Hosting NCAA Super Regional
-
Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday