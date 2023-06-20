Boom: Fireworks, festivals and family friendly fun for 4th of July

If you’re looking for a fantastic 4th of July celebration in the Indianapolis area, you’re in luck! There are plenty of fireworks shows, family-friendly activities, festivals, and patriotic parties to choose from. Here’s a rundown of the exciting events happening over the holiday weekend.

Fireworks Celebrations:

To kick off the festivities, head to Avon on July 1 for Avon’s Night at the Park Celebration. The event concludes with a dazzling fireworks display at around 10 p.m. Avon Town Hall Park is the place to be for this spectacular show.

On July 3, make your way to Beech Grove’s Sarah T. Bolton Park for an evening of fun followed by a fantastic fireworks show at 10 p.m. It’s a perfect way to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

If you’re in the Broad Ripple area, you won’t want to miss the Annual Meredith Smith Memorial Firework Show on July 3. The fireworks will light up the sky at dark, around 9 p.m., and can be viewed across Broad Ripple.

For a grand celebration on the Fourth of July itself, downtown Indianapolis is the place to be. The annual fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. and will be launched from the 500 North Meridian Building. The Indiana War Memorial grounds and American Legion Mall offer ideal viewing spots for this spectacular display.

Other nearby cities are also hosting fantastic fireworks shows. Carmel’s fireworks will be launched from Carmel Ice Stadium at 9:45 p.m., and Westfield’s show can be seen at 10 p.m. after the celebration at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Family-Friendly Activities for the 4th of July:

In addition to fireworks, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy. From June 30 to July 3, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is hosting the Star-Spangled Symphony at Conner Prairie in Fishers. These nightly concerts start at 8 p.m. and feature firework finales, making it a perfect patriotic experience for music lovers.

Conner Prairie itself offers various festive and educational activities from July 1-2 and July 4. Join the citizens of Prairietown and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with free activities included in general admission to the park.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is hosting an Independence Day Social on July 4. This event features tours, ice cream, food, yard games, and more. Don’t forget to look out for Uncle Sam on stilts during this fun-filled social gathering.

Sporting Action:

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy a baseball game at Victory Field on July 4. The minor league baseball team will face off against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. Be sure to grab a patriotic hat to show your support for the team.

Festivals for the 4th:

If you’re looking for festival on the 4th of July, Avon, Carmel, Beech Grove, Westfield, and Noblesville have you covered. Avon’s Night at the Park on July 1 offers music, food trucks, face-painting, pony rides, and more. Carmel Fest, a massive Independence Day festival, will take place on July 3 and 4, featuring food, music, a talent show, and various activities.

Beech Grove’s All-American Day in the Park on July 3 offers food vendors and music. Westfield Rocks the 4th on July 4 promises carnival games, a hot dog eating contest, and music. Noblesville’s festival in Forest Park on July 4 includes a live band, food vendors, and activities following the downtown parade.

Adult Libations on the 4th of July:

For those who enjoy a lively bar scene, there are a few exciting options. Howl at the Moon is hosting the Red, White and Brew party on June 30, featuring live music, giveaways, and drink deals. Metazoa Brewing is hosting a weekend celebration from July 1-4, offering craft beer, live music, giveaways, and new beer releases.

If you’re up for a bar crawl, join the Red, White and Brew Bar Crawl on July 1, where you can enjoy free entry to venues, food and drink specials, and more. Finally, Wolfies Grill in Geist Marina is hosting The Big Bang on July 1, complete with DJs, fireworks, and Ciroc vodka tastings.

With this extensive list of Fourth of July celebrations in Indianapolis, you’re sure to find the perfect way to enjoy the holiday weekend. Whether you’re a fan of fireworks, family-friendly activities, festivals, or lively parties, there’s something for everyone to make this Independence Day a memorable one.