U.S. Coast Guard Searching For Missing Titanic Tourist Sub

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — A search and rescue operation is underway for a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
Five people were on board when it went missing according to the Coast Guard. The expedition ran by U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions and launched from St. John’s, Newfoundland.
The Titanic wreck is located about 12,500 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean. OceanGate tells CTV News in Canada it’s exploring all options to bring the crew back safely.
If the submarine is still intact the vessel has only enough air and life support to last until Thursday.
