Texas is Bussing Migrants to Los Angeles

Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted about the first bus of migrants that have been dropped off in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is a self-declared sanctuary city for immigrants, so it makes sense that these small, overrun border cities in Texas would send them there.

Texas has already sent thousands of immigrants to other sanctuary cities like Chicago and New York City. The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, is not happy about this decision.

She called the move by Governor Abbott “abhorrent.”

“It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games,” she said in a statement.

Sounds like Mayor Bass and the city of Los Angeles are all talk. They declare themselves a sanctuary city, then when they are sent migrants they get upset.

This is just the first bus as well. They are going to send more to them.

Texas has already sent migrants to the other sanctuary cities: Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver. According to Governor Abbott’s office, the state has sent more than 21,000 migrants to those jurisdictions.

If you do not want the migrants, then do not declare yourself a sanctuary city.

