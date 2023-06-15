Hillary Clinton Laughs After Being Asked Why Comey Let Her Off The Hook

The latest Trump indictment regarding classified documents being found in his Mar-a-lago home has been the focus of the news cycle. The left-wing media continue to turn a blind eye from Biden for doing the same thing, in addition to the several allegations involving his son Hunter.

As the left media continue to fixate on Trump’s arraignment, many are pointing out the hypocrisy of the FBI. Hillary Clinton has been a prime example of how she was not indicted over classified information found on her private email server.

Clinton made an appearance on the podcast Pod Save America for a live show in New York. The hosts consist of four former aides to President Obama, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor.

The hosts asked the former Secretary her thoughts on Trump’s indictment, then followed up with a seemingly satire question – why wasn’t she investigated for her emails? Clinton legitimately laughed off the ‘joke.’

Lovett: Republicans claim that you got office, you did the same thing and got off scot free. Why did your friend Jim Comey let you off so easy?

Hillary Clinton: (laughs) That’s a really good question. I can’t figure that one out. You know, I do think it’s it’s. Odd. Let’s just say to the point of being absurd how that is their only response. You know, they refuse to read the indictment…

She continued to deflect by turning to Trump’s situation.

Later on she added the MAGA supporters were “more of a cult than a political party at this point.”