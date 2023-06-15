Man Dies in Shooting on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Spencer Avenue. That’s in a neighborhood at the intersection of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue, just south of I-70.

When officers entered the home, they say they found the man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now they are searching for suspects and trying to get information from people in the neighborhood and beyond.

“We lean heavy on our community in times like these because it takes us all to ensure that our community can remain safe and be safe for everyone,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.