AI Trump Speaks Out About Arraignment

Published on June 13, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts relating to documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump was indicted last week on all counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith in regard to 102 documents seized by the FBI on Trump’s Florida property in August 2022. The former president appeared in court for the case in Miami on Tuesday. He did not speak directly to the judge; his lawyer entered the ‘not guilty plea.’

Trump is expected to give a presser about today’s courtroom appearance. However, here at the Hammer and Nigel Show we have exclusive audio of AI Trump giving his own presser.

Listen below!

