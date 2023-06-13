AI Trump Speaks Out About Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts relating to documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump was indicted last week on all counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith in regard to 102 documents seized by the FBI on Trump’s Florida property in August 2022. The former president appeared in court for the case in Miami on Tuesday. He did not speak directly to the judge; his lawyer entered the ‘not guilty plea.’

