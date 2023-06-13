A County in Wisconsin Wants to Mutilate Children

Dane County, Wisconsin, is wants to declare itself a sanctuary for “transgender and nonbinary individuals,” including children.

Dane County is the second largest county in Wisconsin behind only Milwaukee County. They are set to vote on becoming a sanctuary on Thursday.

“Come to Dane County where we allow children to be mutilated and have doctors who will proudly do it.”

If someone tells you that it is okay to mutilate children, tell them that they are wrong. It does not matter if this person is a doctor. Just because they are a doctor does not mean that they know everything.

The development of this desire comes from the county’s belief that the access to gender transition drugs and procedures is a “fundamental right.”

What about the importance of protecting children though? If you are over the age of 18, then you can do what you wish. Just do not force it upon other people. Allow people to live their lives how they want to.

When it comes to children though, we have a responsibility to protect them from themselves. If your three-year-old son approached, you and asked if he could cook breakfast, you would tell him no. Not because you do not love him, but because he would burn himself on the stove.

You, as a parent, have a responsibility to protect your child. Allowing them to go through a gender transition is not doing that, and other people trying to push their woke agenda on other people’s children is unacceptable.

