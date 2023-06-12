Listen Live
Jim Lucas Charged with Driving Drunk after Wreck on I-65

Published on June 12, 2023

Jim Lucas mugshot

Source: Jackson County Jail / other

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Indiana representative Jim Lucas plead guilty Monday to charges of driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash on May 31st.

Police say he wrecked his truck on I-65 north of Seymour. A witness told police that he hit a guardrail and drove the wrong way on an exit ramp.

Lucas’ truck was later found parked behind a local business on State Road 11 and he was found nearby. He told police he swerved off the road because he thought he saw a deer.

“One bad decision should not weight on a person’s integrity or their capabilities for the rest of their life,” said Lucas in an interview with WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel Monday.

Lucas says he will not resign from public office.

