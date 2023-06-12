Top 25 Indiana Zip Codes donating the most to Trump

In November of last year, former President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president again in 2024. Is Indiana Trump country?
Despite legal challenges, Trump has maintained the support of his base. A recent analysis of Federal Election Commission records sheds light on the donations received by Trump’s campaign from various zip codes in Indiana.
All in all, Trump’s fundraising efforts have shown resilience. His campaign committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms.
By July 2022, the political action committee Save America, one of Trump’s largest PAC affiliates, had amassed over $99 million on his behalf. Basically, this substantial financial backing indicates the continued support from his base despite ongoing legal battles.
How much has “45” received from Hoosiers?
The total number of individual donations from Indiana amounted to $165,170, with 2,886 individuals contributing.
Zip codes with both small and large populations demonstrated financial contributions, indicating the breadth of Trump’s appeal in Indiana. However, it should be noted, the multiple donations are not amounting to huge dollars.
Accordingly, the analysis of zip code donations in Indiana offers insights into the areas where Trump enjoys significant support. Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, to compile a list of the zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
Zip Codes Donating The Most to Donald Trump:
#25. 46970 (Peru, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $80.41 ($1,879 total)
– Number of individual donations: 39
– Population: 23,372
– Median household income: $51,093
#24. 46544 (Mishawaka, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $84.88 ($2,674 total)
– Number of individual donations: 35
– Population: 31,503
– Median household income: $55,384
#23. 47331 (Connersville, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $91.75 ($2,093 total)
– Number of individual donations: 115
– Population: 22,813
– Median household income: $47,887
#22. 47360 (Mooreland, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $91.79 ($126 total)
– Number of individual donations: 10
– Population: 1,369
– Median household income: $52,969
#21. 47143 (Memphis, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $96.07 ($353 total)
– Number of individual donations: 11
– Population: 3,675
– Median household income: $99,461
#20. 46774 (New Haven, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $101.01 ($1,774 total)
– Number of individual donations: 45
– Population: 17,560
– Median household income: $60,047
#19. 47804 (Terre Haute, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $106.05 ($1,182 total)
– Number of individual donations: 12
– Population: 11,146
– Median household income: $36,042
#18. 47960 (Monticello, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $108.24 ($1,639 total)
– Number of individual donations: 13
– Population: 15,142
– Median household income: $58,804
#17. 46814 (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $111.27 ($1,800 total)
– Number of individual donations: 31
– Population: 16,180
– Median household income: $121,678
#16. 47164 (Palmyra, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $111.95 ($380 total)
– Number of individual donations: 13
– Population: 3,391
– Median household income: $55,364
#15. 46077 (Zionsville, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $112.22 ($3,694 total)
– Number of individual donations: 26
– Population: 32,916
– Median household income: $145,774
#14. 46748 (Huntertown, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $119.34 ($799 total)
– Number of individual donations: 20
– Population: 6,691
– Median household income: $87,273
#13. 46767 (Ligonier, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $125.52 ($1,104 total)
– Number of individual donations: 30
– Population: 8,796
– Median household income: $69,673
#12. 46701 (Albion, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $138.78 ($1,129 total)
– Number of individual donations: 14
– Population: 8,135
– Median household income: $65,975
#11. 46792 (Warren, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $169.19 ($589 total)
– Number of individual donations: 15
– Population: 3,482
– Median household income: $76,413
#10. 46845 (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $179.23 ($4,951 total)
– Number of individual donations: 53
– Population: 27,626
– Median household income: $100,490
#9. 46105 (Bainbridge, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $214.12 ($395 total)
– Number of individual donations: 16
– Population: 1,847
– Median household income: $82,708
#8. 46390 (Wanatah, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $214.57 ($677 total)
– Number of individual donations: 39
– Population: 3,156
– Median household income: $75,767
#7. 47043 (Vevay, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $220.00 ($1,101 total)
– Number of individual donations: 12
– Population: 5,005
– Median household income: $55,054
#6. 46770 (Markle, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $318.22 ($875 total)
– Number of individual donations: 10
– Population: 2,749
– Median household income: $68,281
#5. 46914 (Bunker Hill, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $325.69 ($1,001 total)
– Number of individual donations: 41
– Population: 3,075
– Median household income: $56,146
#4. 46068 (Sharpsville, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $457.66 ($1,281 total)
– Number of individual donations: 13
– Population: 2,799
– Median household income: $88,307
#3. 46926 (Denver, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $673.52 ($1,061 total)
– Number of individual donations: 133
– Population: 1,576
– Median household income: $62,750
#2. 46157 (Monrovia, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $679.46 ($2,526 total)
– Number of individual donations: 38
– Population: 3,717
– Median household income: $85,625
#1. 47963 (Morocco, Indiana)
– Money donated per 1k people: $777.99 ($1,776 total)
– Number of individual donations: 20
– Population: 2,283
– Median household income: $63,507
