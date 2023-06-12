NWS: More Rain Possible This Week Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Some places got at least an inch of rain on Sunday across Indiana. You might see more rain this week.

“The best chances for rain this week look to be on Tuesday. We’re expecting in rain generally in areas north and east of Indianapolis. So for the areas that missed the rain on Sunday, it looks like they will get some of it Tuesday,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White doesn’t expect there to be any air quality issues or severe weather. He also expects it to warm up.

“Wednesday through Friday, we’ll be back in the mid to upper 80s,” said White.

White urges you not to be surprised if you see some more sporadic rainfall heading into the weekend.

The latest U.S. drought monitor shows most of Indiana abnormally dry while nearly a quarter of the state is under moderate drought. When abnormal drought occurs, that’s when you start seeing damage to crops an pastures.