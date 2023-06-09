Listen Live
National

Pence: AG Garland Should Unseal Trump Indictment

Published on June 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Vice President Mike Pence presides over the Senate debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress has reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, hours after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

DERRY, NH. — Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence is calling for the federal indictment of Donald Trump to be unsealed before the end of the day.

During a speech in New Hampshire on Friday, Pence said Attorney General Merrick Garland should stand before the American people with all the facts and information in the case brought against the former President.

He said the American people should be able to judge for themselves once all the information related to the indictment is released.

Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury over his handling of classified documents.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close