Pence: AG Garland Should Unseal Trump Indictment

DERRY, NH. — Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence is calling for the federal indictment of Donald Trump to be unsealed before the end of the day.

During a speech in New Hampshire on Friday, Pence said Attorney General Merrick Garland should stand before the American people with all the facts and information in the case brought against the former President.

He said the American people should be able to judge for themselves once all the information related to the indictment is released.

Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury over his handling of classified documents.