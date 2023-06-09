What’s Arriving After the Air Quality Action Day in Indiana

STATEWIDE–The entire state of Indiana is under an air quality action day again today, but relief from that is coming.

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has been moving through the Midwest bringing dirty particles that can cause difficulty breathing, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

“But the wind will shift to the west and southwest for the weekend. Rain will then move in and that should be widespread across our state. That should clear the air out for the next couple of days,” said WISH-TV meteorologist Marcus Bailey.

Bailey says Sunday is the day that presents the best chance for rain in three weeks.

“We are well past due. We are in desperate need of it. Parts of our state are already in a drought in northwestern Indiana,” said Bailey.

He expects most places to get about half an inch to possibly an inch of rainfall in some spots.

“No signs of any severe weather, but I think there could be some rumbles of thunder. With that, you may get some isolated downpours here and there, but this shouldn’t be anything too nasty. It just looks like some garden variety rain that we so desperately need,” said Bailey.