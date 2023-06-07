Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday

DANVILLE, Ind. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hendricks County Wednesday.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:30 Wednesday morning. Investigators believe a person driving a pick-up truck westbound on US 36 near State Road 75 went across the center line for an unknown reason, hitting a semi, which was carrying an oversized load.
The driver of the pick-up truck died in the crash. A passenger in that same truck has non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of semi is okay.
Police have not released the identity of the person that died.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Female Drivers in the Indy 500
-
Whiteland Student's Cause of Death Revealed
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Dylan Mulvaney is Deeply Confused
-
Nebraska State Senator Loses her Mind
-
Ferrucci: Green-White-Checker Rule Might Be Dangerous At Indy
-
Kendall And Casey