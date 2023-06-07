Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday

DANVILLE, Ind. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hendricks County Wednesday.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:30 Wednesday morning. Investigators believe a person driving a pick-up truck westbound on US 36 near State Road 75 went across the center line for an unknown reason, hitting a semi, which was carrying an oversized load.

The driver of the pick-up truck died in the crash. A passenger in that same truck has non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of semi is okay.

Police have not released the identity of the person that died.