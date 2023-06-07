Democrat Announces Plan to Run for Vacant Senate Seat in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Months after Hoosier Senator Mike Braun announced that he would be stepping away from his current role in Washington, one Democrat has decided to run for Senate in 2024.

73-year-old Marc Carmichael is hoping to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate as a Democrat. At this time, he is the only member of that party vying for the seat.

Some of his legislative priorities include protecting LGBTQIA+ rights, addressing climate change, and banning certain assault weapons. However, he will not qualify to run until he gets at least 500 signatures from verified voters in each of the state’s congressional districts.

And, the aspiring candidate is already taking aim at Republican Congressman Jim Banks, who is also looking to take the Senate seat in 2024.

Carmichael called him “mean-spirited,” and said, “His attacks on innocent LGBTQ children for purely political gain are disgusting.”

The 73-year-old also made it clear that he holds Banks somewhat responsible for the Capitol Riot in January of 2021, due to Banks’ “vote against certifying the Biden election” and his subsequent “dishonest rhetoric on FOX News.”

Since the mid-1980s, Carmichael has held a number of different positions, including State Representative, Director of Governmental Affairs for the Indiana Gas Company, President of the Indiana Beverage Alliance, and more.

After leaving the U.S. Senate, Braun is hoping to become Governor of the Hoosier state.