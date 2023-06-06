Teachers Credit Union is Rebranding as Everwise Credit Union

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–The largest credit union in Indiana is changing its name. Teachers Credit Union has been changed to Everwise Credit Union.

Executives say the name change was necessary to “better reflect its mission to empower and serve all people and grow beyond its original educator roots.”

“Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead,” said Jason M. Osterhage, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCU. “We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future.”

TCU has more than 300,000 members and over 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan.

A new Everwise logo and tagline will come out June 26. The change in brand does not reflect a change in ownership. Its headquarters are in South Bend.