Noblesville School Shooter to be Released, Transferred to Madison Co. Jail

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The 2018 Noblesville school shooter will be released by Hamilton County and transferred to Madison County, where he’s accused of punching a jail worker.

The then 13-year-old boy, whose name has never been released, shot and injured classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman at Noblesville West Middle School in May 2018.

The shooter was charged as a juvenile and ordered to remain incarcerated with the Indiana Department of Correction until his 18th birthday. He turned 18 earlier this year.

A Hamilton County judge in April declined to release the shooter, saying a psychological assessment was needed.

In May, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office accused the shooter of felony battery against a public safety official. The incident happened in March when he was 17 years old and still considered a juvenile.

A probable cause affidavit says the male, identified as D.M., punched a female counselor twice in the breast on March 20, 2023, less than a month before his expected release.

The counselor, who reported the incident to her supervisor, told investigators that it was “kind of a fist bump” and indicated it was “not a very hard punch,” court papers say.

Prosecutors say the male later “acknowledged he punched [the corrections officer] in the breast but stated it was horseplay,” and that he “didn’t think it was a big deal” because the counselor never said anything to him and “acted as if nothing happened,” according to court documents.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Monday that the shooter will be transferred into their custody.

“We have a hold on him, so he will be transported to us and we will have a detention hearing,” the prosecutor’s office said in an email.

An exact date for the release and transfer was not provided.