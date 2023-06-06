More “No Turn On Red” Signs Will Soon Be Put Up At Downtown Intersections

INDIANAPOLIS — Soon turning right on red at intersections in downtown Indianapolis might be a thing of the past.

Indianapolis city-county councilors approved a proposal to install more “No Turn On Red” signs at intersections that don’t have them inside the Mile Square. The proposal was up for its third and final reading on Monday.

According to Council Member Zach Adamson, the bans address a fraction of a much bigger issue.

“This is an overall traffic safety issue that we are seeing. We are seeing people driving at high rates of speed, we are seeing people blow through stops signs and red lights and a lot of these things are resulting in not just injuries to people crossing the streets, but also injury to people driving their cars, and enormous amounts of personal and public property damage,” said Adamson.

In June so far, eight people have been hit by cars downtown, and all of them have survived. 11 people have been hit and killed so far this year.

The council had been under some pressure from supporters to get the proposal passed with a new state law taking effect July 1st that would ban the city of Indianapolis from enacting any new bans on right turns on red.

Adamson believes the General Assembly should leave local traffic control to those that live in the city.

“I think what is difficult for Marion County residents to swallow is whether you support the No Turn on Red ban or not, a governmental body that cannot be held accountable for making local policy, but the city residents can hold the City Council accountable,” said Adamson.

If the mayor signs off on the proposal the Department of Public Works will have to install new signage at affected intersections. It’s unclear how many intersections that might be.

Even though the signs will go up, it’s up to IMPD to enforce them. There was some question brought up at the council meeting if Indy police have the manpower to do so.