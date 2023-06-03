Separate Shootings Injure Three, Including One Teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are hurt due to separate shootings Friday night, including one teenager.

An 18-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the back at a pool party in Lawrence. People started fighting, and as the fight escalated, shots were fired.

She was hit and taken to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

Another shooting near Lawrence injured a person who has not yet been identified. Indy Metro Police officers went near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue, where they found the injured person.

That person is in critical condition. Police say they have found someone who might be connected with the shooting, but have not provided further details.

A third shooting happened on Riley Place. Officers have not provided any identifying information about that person either, but he/she is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the three incidents.