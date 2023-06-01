Updated Security Measures for Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS–There are updated security measures for this year’s Indiana State Fair.

The State Fair Commission says anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone (age 21+) to enter the fair starting at 6 pm every day. Each adult can chaperone up to six kids and must remain at the Fairgrounds while the minors are still there.

Anna Whelchel, chief marketing and sales officer of the Indiana State Fair Commission, says any bags that you bring into the fair must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller.

“In essence, that’s a small purse or backpack. We are really trying to allow diaper bags in for families. That is still permitted, but the larger size bags will not be allowed into the fair this year,” said Whelchel.

There will be metal detectors at every entrance as well.

“It is the same metal detector technology that was used at the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We’re using it for the second year. No weapons of any kind are allowed into the fair,” said Whelchel.

The State Fair runs from July 28 through August 20. It will also be closed Mondays and Tuesdays during that time.

For a full guest code of conduct and prohibited items, go to IndianaStateFair.com.