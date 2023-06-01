Four People Hurt In Three Separate Shootings Overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured in three separate shootings between Wednesday evening and this morning.

First, a child was hurt after accidentally shooting themselves on the east side Wednesday evening a little before 7:00 pm. Police got to the apartment complex where it happened and found a 10-year-old with a gunshot wound. The child is stable. It’s not clear how the child got a hold of the gun.

Later that evening a man was shot on the west side along Tibbs near 12th street. He was critically wounded, say police. No suspects to speak of.

Then early Thursday morning two people were hurt in a shooting on the east side near 34th and Emerson.

As police headed to the scene, they were told by dispatchers that the victims were being driven to Community East Hospital.

Investigators arrived at the hospital and spoke with the victims. They were last said to be in stable condition. No arrest made in that shooting either.