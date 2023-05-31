Where Hoosier Lawmakers Stand On Debt Ceiling Bill

WASHINGTON — The House Rules Committee narrowly approved the debt ceiling agreement between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

After a nearly four-hour-long hearing, the committee voted 7-to-6 in favor of the measure with two Republicans joining all four Democrats in voting against it.

Indiana Congresswoman Eric Houchin (R-IN-9th) was among those on the committee questioning the experts. She express reluctance in supporting the bill, but in the end, she was one of the GOP lawmakers to vote in favor of it.

“I’m not completely satisfied with the product before us,” she said. “But, the negotiated package does change the trajectory of spending and puts us on a better path. It’s better than defaulting and it’s sure a better deal than writing a blank check to Democrats.”

She said that 60-percent of Americans are hoping to see spending cuts attached to a debt ceiling increase.

Among the Republicans who are against the proposal is Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

“Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal,” he said. ” No one sent us here to borrow an addition $4 trillion while getting nothing in return!”

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks is also said to be a “no” vote on the deal.

“I can’t vote for it,” Banks said to WOWO News. “I have a consistent record of voting against raising the debt limit. I had hoped that this moment of leverage would allow us to do something significant to address the national debt.”

The rare thing about this bill is that there is bipartisan opposition as well as support. Several Democrats have already said they will vote against it as well.