Funeral Director Pleads Guilty to Theft

Published on May 27, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A funeral director has pled guilty to theft after police learned that his funeral home was housing more than 30 decomposing bodies last year, along with many cremains.

The Associated Press reports that Randy Lankford is currently under house arrest.  Jeffersonville Police first looked into the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center after receiving reports of a strong smell coming from the building.

He is facing more than 40 counts of theft, after families say he did not provide the advertised funeral services.  He may also have to pay more than $45,000 in restitution.

Lankford will be sentenced on June 23rd.

