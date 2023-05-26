NWS: Dry Weather Expected for Indy 500, Temperatures Warm Up Next Week

STATEWIDE–You can expect a warm and dry Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500, but other areas of Indiana could get rain.

“The rain should be just east of central Indiana Sunday, but we are keeping a close eye on it. It could be in the far east part of Indiana. We’re waiting to see how the area of low pressure develops,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

If you’re headed to the track, Swain says it’s best for you to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

“It’s supposed to be in the upper 70s Sunday, but it will feel more like the 80s thanks to all that concrete and people there,” said Swain.

Then for your Memorial Day, Swain expects more of the same.

“Memorial Day looks pretty warm with temperatures reaching back into the middle 80s and by then the rain will have moved off into eastern Ohio so it should be dry,” said Swain.

As for next week, many places in Indiana will have high temperatures in the 90s by Wednesday.

“It could be the lower 90s by Thursday. We could also see some pop up thunderstorms on Thursday,” said Swain.