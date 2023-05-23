Listen Live
Deputy Justified in Fatal Shooting of Suspect

Published on May 23, 2023

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Prosecutor has determined that a police officer was justified in shooting and killing a suspect in February.

29-year-old Devin Lark had been found guilty of multiple counts of Burglary in Jennings County, but he went on the run before his trial ended.

When officers caught up with him, they say he was armed and high on drugs.  He got into a struggle with Deputy Cody Low, which ultimately resulted in the shooting.

And, this was not Lark’s first run-in with the law.  He was also wanted in Clark County when he was shot, and he had prior convictions on his record.

After reviewing body cam footage and statements, Prosecutor Brian Belding says Low acted in self-defense, and that he could not have reasonably made any other decision at the time.

Belding wrote, “You have to put yourself in the shoes of the law enforcement officer with the information they have at the time to make split second decisions as to life and death.”  He concluded that there will be “no criminal liability on the part of Deputy Low.”

