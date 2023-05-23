Listen Live
Local News

State Police K-9 Gets New Armor

Published on May 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ISP K-9 Officer Jett

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — While you may not get close enough to notice, one K-9 officer has a new safe and stylish vest.

Indiana State Police K-9 Jett will be sporting his new gear as he helps human officers fight crime.  The vest will guard the pup against stab and bullet wounds, and it is worth about $1,800.

This gear was given to the organization by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit that outfits law-enforcing dogs around the country.  So far, Vested Interest has provided more than 5,000 vests to K-9s.

If you would like to support the charity, you can donate online here.  You can also mail a donation to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.

K-9 Officer Jett

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Events Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close