State Police K-9 Gets New Armor

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — While you may not get close enough to notice, one K-9 officer has a new safe and stylish vest.
Indiana State Police K-9 Jett will be sporting his new gear as he helps human officers fight crime. The vest will guard the pup against stab and bullet wounds, and it is worth about $1,800.
This gear was given to the organization by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit that outfits law-enforcing dogs around the country. So far, Vested Interest has provided more than 5,000 vests to K-9s.
If you would like to support the charity, you can donate online here. You can also mail a donation to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Supreme Court Refuses to Block Assault Weapon Bans
-
Big Changes In Gate, Security Procedures At This Year's Indy 500
-
Senator John Fetterman's Transcripts have been Edited
-
Marion Co. Deputy Tamieka White Remembered
-
$50 to Park at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers is not Discrimination
-
3 Shootings Early Sunday Morning, Multiple Dead
-
Kendall And Casey