State Police K-9 Gets New Armor

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — While you may not get close enough to notice, one K-9 officer has a new safe and stylish vest.

Indiana State Police K-9 Jett will be sporting his new gear as he helps human officers fight crime. The vest will guard the pup against stab and bullet wounds, and it is worth about $1,800.

This gear was given to the organization by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit that outfits law-enforcing dogs around the country. So far, Vested Interest has provided more than 5,000 vests to K-9s.

If you would like to support the charity, you can donate online here. You can also mail a donation to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.