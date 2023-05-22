Report: Tampering Dispute Between Commanders and Colts Over Andrew Luck is Resolved

INDIANAPOLIS–The NFL has ruled that the Washington Commanders did not violate the league’s anti-tampering policy in regards to contact made to former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck retired from the NFL in 2019, but the Colts still own the playing rights to Luck. He has never expressed any interest of returning to the NFL.

When the Commanders were figuring out what to do about their quarterback situation in the spring of 2022, ESPN reported that Luck was one of the options they were considering.

A league source told ESPN that the Commanders never spoke to Luck or anyone in his immediate circle, which means they didn’t violate the NFL’s anti-tampering policy. That means it has been “resolved to the Colts satisfaction,” the source said.

Even the possibility of the Commanders reaching out to Luck irritated Colts Owner Jim Irsay who voiced his frustrations on Twitter.

“If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,” said Irsay on Twitter May 7.